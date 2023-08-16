‘You came after scene was tampered with’: defence tells officer in Meyiwa case

Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, attached to the crime prevention unit at Vosloorus police station, took to the stand in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday to testify on how he responded to a shooting in progress call the night footballer Senzo Meyiwa was shot on October 26 2014.
Meyiwa sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest at a Sunday get-together at the family home of his then-girlfriend, pop singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, allegedly after two robbers entered and demanded valuables.
Kelly, her sister Zandile, Zandile’s then-boyfriend Longwe Twala, two of Meyiwa’s friends and the women’s mother Ntombi Khumalo were present when the shooting happened. Those who have testified so far have claimed Meyiwa was shot during what appeared to be a botched robbery.
Mthethwa told court that when they responded to the scene, they met a woman who told them that the suspect had run towards a nearby park.
Crouched in his seat in the witness box, his hands were mostly on the table, sometimes with his head on top of his hands, Mthethwa testified in a very low voice, sometimes looking down as if not listening, prompting the defence lawyers to ask for his attention and to raise his voice.
As proceedings were being wrapped up for the day after cross-examination, judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng inquired about Mthethwa’s actions upon receiving news of which direction the suspects had set off in.
In response, Mthethwa said they had gone to the park and later came back.
Mokgoatlheng asked what Mthethwa and his colleagues did at the park.
“It was lit, but we also lit our own lights looking with the hope that we will see someone running away but we didn’t see anything,” Mthethwa said.
When the judge asked whether the police had alighted from the vehicle to investigate, Mthethwa said “no”.
Mthethwa said they decided they would be able to see the suspects from inside the car as they had big lights.
When asked to describe the park, he said it was a small park and was like a pathway for people to walk through.
Mokgoatlheng said he was concerned about the dimensions of the park and said his view was that the officers should have left the car to see the possible escape routes and called for backup.
However, Mthethwa argued that the park was not hidden.
“But you didn’t investigate it,” said Mokgoatlheng.
Earlier, during cross-examination, it was alleged that the crime scene was contaminated before the police had arrived on the scene.
Adv Zandile Mshololo, for one of the accused Fisokuhle Ntuli, told Mthethwa that he failed to prevent tampering with the scene after he left the house to look for eyewitnesses at the hospital.
Mthethwa said after arriving at the house and realising that the victim and eyewitnesses were not around, he left for the hospital to try to get more information.
According to Mthethwa, the crime scene was cordoned off upon their second arrival at the house when they had returned with Kelly’s mother from the hospital.
Mshololo read out statements from neighbours that indicated that Maggie Phiri, also a neighbour, had cleaned the house before police responded to the scene.
She argued that Mthethwa’s duty as a police officer was to make sure the crime scene was not accessed by any other people.
“You were reckless and ignorant in not safeguarding the crime scene after receiving a report that there was a shooting in the house,” said Mshololo.
The trial continues.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Ntuli have been charged with Meyiwa’s murder. They have all pleaded not guilty.
