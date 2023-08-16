The WWF said more than 600-million people in Africa lacked access to affordable, reliable and clean energy, with the key sources of energy being fossil fuel commodities such as oil, solid fuels and natural gas — which accounted for 52.2% — and traditional biomass at 45.2%.
WWF urges ministers to phase out Africa's dependence on fossil fuels
Journalist
Image: 123RF/Ensup
The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has urged African ministers to work towards phasing out the continent's dependence on fossil fuels.
The WWF made this call this week as the 19th ordinary session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (Amcen) kicked off in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday. The conference will finish on Friday.
Amcen's mandate is to, among others, provide advocacy for environmental protection in Africa and to ensure that basic human needs are met adequately and in a sustainable manner.
The WWF said more than 600-million people in Africa lacked access to affordable, reliable and clean energy, with the key sources of energy being fossil fuel commodities such as oil, solid fuels and natural gas — which accounted for 52.2% — and traditional biomass at 45.2%.
“The urgency is clear; to usher in a cleaner, greener era in a just and inclusive way. Africa can leverage its vast renewable energy potential, including abundant sunlight, wind resources and hydroelectric capabilities, and shift away from coal, oil and gas,” the conservation organisation said.
WWF regional director for east and southern Africa David Sumba said it was imperative that African countries prioritised the adoption of low-carbon energy sources to mitigate global greenhouse gas emissions.
“The significance of this agenda cannot be underestimated, given the substantial environmental, social and economic challenges that persist due to the ongoing dependence on fossil fuels,” he said.
Sumba said the impact of fossil fuels on Africa's climate was not only an environmental issue but also a pressing social concern. This was because it was the most vulnerable communities that bore the heaviest burden of climate change.
The WWF also urged the African ministers to reaffirm their commitment to support the development and adoption of a legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution.
It said the existing policy and legal frameworks to tackle plastic pollution within the continent were fragmented and ineffective, with a narrow scope on bans and taxation of certain plastic items.
It commended the work of the Africa Group of Negotiators in co-ordinating Africa’s participation in the negotiations of an international legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution.
“Great strides are being made to combat plastic pollution, and we are committed to supporting the Africa Group of Negotiators as they prepare for the third session of the intergovernmental negotiating committee (INC-3) to be held in Nairobi in November 2023.
“At INC-3 there must be a commitment to prioritise regulation of high-risk plastics at a global level through bans and phase-outs, as these pollutants impact vulnerable communities and marine ecosystems, threatening food security and public health and worsening climate change due to the fossil-fuel-derived nature of plastics,” Sumba said.
