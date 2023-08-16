A month after a young woman was robbed and raped along Gqeberha’s beachfront, police are still hunting for the panga-wielding suspect.
On July 20, at about 11.30am, the 20-year-old woman was at the beach opposite the student accommodation in Marine Drive, Summerstrand, when she was approached by an unidentified man, armed with a panga.
She was alone at the time.
According to police information, he then robbed her of her cellphone before raping her.
The suspect fled on foot after he was disturbed by a passerby.
A case was reported at the Humewood police station.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said an identikit of the suspect was compiled.
He is believed to be about 1.7m tall and between the ages of 25 and 30.
He was wearing black pants and a red jacket at the time of the incident.
“The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit in Gqeberha is now seeking the community’s assistance in tracing the suspect,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Anyone who can assist is urged to contact detective Constable Babalwa Ramba on 071-475-1737, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Police release identikit of man accused of beachfront rape
Image: SUPPLIED
A month after a young woman was robbed and raped along Gqeberha’s beachfront, police are still hunting for the panga-wielding suspect.
On July 20, at about 11.30am, the 20-year-old woman was at the beach opposite the student accommodation in Marine Drive, Summerstrand, when she was approached by an unidentified man, armed with a panga.
She was alone at the time.
According to police information, he then robbed her of her cellphone before raping her.
The suspect fled on foot after he was disturbed by a passerby.
A case was reported at the Humewood police station.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said an identikit of the suspect was compiled.
He is believed to be about 1.7m tall and between the ages of 25 and 30.
He was wearing black pants and a red jacket at the time of the incident.
“The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit in Gqeberha is now seeking the community’s assistance in tracing the suspect,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Anyone who can assist is urged to contact detective Constable Babalwa Ramba on 071-475-1737, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News