Police ask victims of alleged car repair scam to come forward
Gqeberha police have asked victims of an alleged scam artist to come forward after at least three people were duped out of their vehicles last year.
Abdul Yusuf, 27, was arrested last week after evading custody for the last seven months.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said his victims allegedly left their vehicles at his premises in Kabega Park for repairs only for the cars to disappear.
“It is alleged that between June and December 2022, two BMWs and a Ford Focus were given to Yusuf for repairs by their owners,” Naidu said.
“To date the BMW's are still missing, and the Ford Focus was recovered by police in Wells Estate on Sunday.”
Yusuf was arrested last Thursday at a business premises in Green Street, North End and faces three charges of theft of motor vehicle.
He made his first court appearance earlier this week and is expected to apply for bail on August 22.
Naidu said the investigation showed Yusuf might have duped more victims in a similar manner and the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU) is appealing to other possible victims to contact Detective Warrant Officer Kazlynne Bezuidenhout on 082-319-8165, or Detective Warrant Officer Jaco Botes on 071-671-1243.
Alternatively they can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.
