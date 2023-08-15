South Africa scored an overall 2.39 out of 10, with our health score earning 1.92 out of 10 as the lowest of the four categories.
Leading the the top 10 worst countries for expats are India and Indonesia, taking second and first place respectively. India managed 1.98 while Indonesia got 1.88, with their happiness score the lowest at 1.9 out of 10.
William Russel reported the top 3 countries to live in are Finland, Iceland and Australia, with the latter taking the top spot with an overall score of 8.2 out of 10. While its employment score is 5.81 out of 10, the health score is 7.67 and the happiness score tops the rest at 9.8.
Click here to see the full results.
South Africa makes top 3 list of worst countries for expats
Australia and Iceland outperform the Rainbow Nation in study as the best places for foreigners
Image: Reuters
While local government claims our tourism has been exhibiting strong recovery this year, the influx of expats coming in might want to think twice before calling Mzansi their new home.
Data collected by expat insurance company William Russel claims South Africa is in the top three of countries expats should avoid.
The countries analysed were in three categories: they had to be in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the G2O and developed countries, according to the UN Human Development Index. Each country's employment opportunities, quality of life, healthcare and happiness score was collected to analyse which was the best option.
