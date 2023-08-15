Alleged ringleader of Wells Estate mayhem in court
Ward committee member accused of arson, extortion and intimidation after day of chaos that left child, 12, dead
Days after chaos erupted in a Wells Estate informal settlement, with a 12-year-old boy shot dead and about 20 shacks burned to the ground, a ward committee member took to the dock on Monday as the alleged ringleader behind the violence.
The mayhem followed months of infighting between disgruntled residents and Funeka Qona, who they accused of soliciting money from them through illegal means...
