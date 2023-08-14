×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 14 August 2023

Courtesy of SABC

The state is expected to call a new witness when the Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes on Monday.

Two digital forensic experts were called to testify about the chain of evidence during the Meyiwa murder trial at the high court in Pretoria last week.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star, who was shot and killed in 2014.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later
British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town

Latest