The state is expected to call a new witness when the Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes on Monday.
Two digital forensic experts were called to testify about the chain of evidence during the Meyiwa murder trial at the high court in Pretoria last week.
Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star, who was shot and killed in 2014.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
