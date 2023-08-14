×

News

Three arrested in connection with Booysen Park triple murder, blaze

By Brandon Nel - 14 August 2023

The suspects arrested for allegedly torching a house and killing three people in Booysen Park last week are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said two men and a woman were arrested on Friday. ..

