Three arrested in connection with Booysen Park triple murder, blaze
The suspects arrested for allegedly torching a house and killing three people in Booysen Park last week are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said two men and a woman were arrested on Friday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.