Sports Legend Trust to honour unsung heroines across multiple disciplines
The Port Elizabeth Sports Legend Trust (PESLT) is celebrating unsung heroines in sport during Women’s Month, and will honour 10 women for their athletic prowess and influence in developing communities through sport.
PESLT trustee Graeme Sauls said over the past eight years the trust had highlighted the outstanding performances of sportspeople who did not always make it into the spotlight, both on the playing field and in administrative roles...
