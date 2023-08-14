Six dead in accident at Storms River

At least six people, including two children, died in a fiery crash on the N2 near Storms River on Sunday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two vehicles were travelling in the opposite direction when they were involved in a head-on collision at about 5:40pm.
“The Mini Cooper was travelling towards Western Cape and the Toyota Rav4 towards Eastern Cape,” she said.
“On impact, the Mini Cooper overturned and caught alight.”
She said all the occupants in the vehicle, three women, one man, and two children died in the accident.
