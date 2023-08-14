Sewage leaks inundating Karoo towns
Three Blue Crane Route municipal towns in the Karoo are battling a deluge of sewage leaks, with the smell affecting critical service centres such as clinics.
The sewage is said to be threatening human health in KwaNojoli (formerly Somerset East), Cookhouse and Pearston and also running into the Fish River system...
