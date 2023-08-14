SA’s first pro wheelchair bodybuilder gets enough funding to defend title in Slovenia
South African Association of Physiotherapy ensures Max Kulati can fulfil his dream
SA’s first professional wheelchair bodybuilder Max Kulati battled to raise enough money to defend his title in Slovenia, but through personal fundraising and the donation of an undisclosed amount by his main sponsor, the Eastern Cape branch of the South African Association of Physiotherapy (SASP), he is confident he can bring back the gold.
SASP Eastern Cape chair Sidarshia Puckree said she had noticed a social media post shared by a physio from Kariega’s hospital about Kulati’s fundraising plight to compete in Slovenia...
