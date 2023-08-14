×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay eyes out-of-court deal in R92m security cameras dispute

Mayoral committee approves proposal to begin negotiations with Afrisec to end seven-year legal fight, subject to council endorsement

By Nomazima Nkosi - 14 August 2023

After a costly seven-year legal battle, Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials and coalition partners are looking to settle a R92m dispute with security firm Afrisec Strategic Solutions out of court.

The proposal was approved at a mayoral committee meeting, during which the city’s political leadership unanimously resolved to authorise city manager Noxolo Nqwazi to start negotiating a settlement agreement with Afrisec...

