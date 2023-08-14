Nelson Mandela Bay community honours murdered physio with special beachfront event
Open water swimmers, triathlete community, friends, family and others gather to celebrate Marolien Schmidt’s life
Nelson Mandela Bay residents reached out to the family of murdered physiotherapist and triathlete Marolien Schmidt on Saturday by gathering at the beachfront in her honour.
The event was organised by the Ocean Tribe open water swimming group and everyone met first in the car park outside Wayne Pheiffer Cycles & Coffee Shop off La Roche Drive, unofficial headquarters of the Bay triathlete fraternity, where Schmidt was a regular...
