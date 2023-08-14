×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘Leap into the unknown’ pays dividends for Gqeberha businesswoman

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 14 August 2023

From international to local? While most do it the other way around, Paige Langton’s business journey has been somewhat unconventional.

Langton is the founder of Gqeberha digital marketing company Unpegged Marketing and Design...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later
British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town

Latest