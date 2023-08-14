Feel-good jazz hits the spot in Central

Hundreds of music lovers milled about in Gqeberha’s Central at the weekend as they feasted their eyes on a local jazz jam session.
The sound of jazz filled the air at Roof Garden Bar in Central on Friday evening as part of the Feel Good Jazz concept.
The Feel Good Jazz shows are run once a month and managed by Erle Felkers in collaboration with the Roof Garden Bar.
The band that performed on Friday evening were musicians from Ad Lib Entertainment.
The featured vocalists were Caron Strydom, Monique Hellenburg, Lisa Love and Nande Mzaidume.
They belted out fan favourites such as Freshlyground’s Doo Be Doo, and Valerie by the late Amy Winehouse.
After they wowed the crowd, DJ Bena spiced things up by playing upbeat dance songs.
The bar’s Kaylan Moodley said the evening was a success.
“We showcased some good jazz music to a very matured crowd,” he said.
“We have been working together with this band for the past two years ... it was just a nice casual and intimate performance.
“I would say this was the smaller version of our Big Band jazz nights where 20 people are in the band.
“Tonight [Friday] was no doubt a success.”
The venue can accommodate about 600 people — 300 on the top floor and 300 on the ground level.
Felkers said Friday’s event was a farewell edition.
“I will be emigrating to the UK at the end of August,” he said.
Felkers said Ad Lib Entertainment was a powerhouse musical collective featuring top-tier session musicians.
“Their dynamic synergy comes alive during festivals, gigs and corporate events,” he said.
“Boasting collaborations with SA’s top artists individually, the collective’s diverse portfolio caters to a multitude of corporate clients.
“Ad Lib’s melodic prowess and versatility continue to leave a mark on the country’s music scene.”
