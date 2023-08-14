Aspiring engineers put to task in bridge-building competition
A group of grades 11 and 12 from Nelson Mandela Bay put their engineering skills to the test when they took part in the 2023 Bridge Building Competition held in July.
The annual event, hosted by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral), civil engineering materials testing laboratory Labco and the Unity in Africa Foundation, brought out a spirit of creativity, quick thinking and problem solving for the group of 30 from various schools who are part of Unity in Africa Foundation’s Incubating Great Engineering Minds (iGEMS) programme...
