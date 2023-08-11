×

Women leaders of the future celebrated at Gqeberha event

More than 80 head and deputy head girls from northern areas schools attend leadership symposium

By Roslyn Baatjies - 11 August 2023

More than 80 head and deputy head girls and other young leaders from schools across the northern areas attended a leadership symposium where they were encouraged to be influential as capacity builders and role models to their peers.

Pupils representing 43 schools and proudly wearing their school uniforms descended on the Northern Areas Football Association Hall in Gelvandale on Wednesday. ..

