WATCH LIVE | Back to prison for Zuma? Correctional services announces its decision

By TIMESLIVE - 11 August 2023

Courtesy: SABC News

On Friday national commissioner of correctional services Makgothi Thobakgale is announcing his decision on the incarceration term for former president Jacob Zuma.

"This aligns to a commitment made in a media statement issued on August 2023 4. The minister of justice and correctional services, Ronald Lamola and commissioner Thobakgale will brief the media," reads the statement from the department.

