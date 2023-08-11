On Friday national commissioner of correctional services Makgothi Thobakgale is announcing his decision on the incarceration term for former president Jacob Zuma.
"This aligns to a commitment made in a media statement issued on August 2023 4. The minister of justice and correctional services, Ronald Lamola and commissioner Thobakgale will brief the media," reads the statement from the department.
WATCH LIVE | Back to prison for Zuma? Correctional services announces its decision
Courtesy: SABC News
