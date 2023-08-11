Swift arrest of Marolien Schmidt murder suspect commendable
Marolien Schmidt’s unwavering spirit will always be remembered as she was a beacon of kindness and the embodiment of determination.
Her tragic death has left many residents in the city reeling, as they grapple with the loss of a vibrant and compassionate woman killed on Women's Day...
