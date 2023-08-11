×

News

Sort out Qaba job debacle if you want grant funds, city warned

Finance minister sends stinging letter to Bay mayor demanding action before any money is released

By Andisa Bonani and Nomazima Nkosi - 11 August 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay has a gun to its head, with finance minister Enoch Godongwana refusing to release any grant funding until the council agrees to recover a R3m golden handshake paid to Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) chief executive Anele Qaba.

Godongwana also demanded that the council review his appointment and contemplate action against the MBDA board for hiring him, including a potential dissolution...

