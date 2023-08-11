Sort out Qaba job debacle if you want grant funds, city warned
Finance minister sends stinging letter to Bay mayor demanding action before any money is released
Nelson Mandela Bay has a gun to its head, with finance minister Enoch Godongwana refusing to release any grant funding until the council agrees to recover a R3m golden handshake paid to Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) chief executive Anele Qaba.
Godongwana also demanded that the council review his appointment and contemplate action against the MBDA board for hiring him, including a potential dissolution...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.