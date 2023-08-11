North End, Central businesses at wits’ end over electricity problems
Several have already cut their losses and relocated to Western Cape, says ward councillor
A North End business owner is irate after municipal electricians left a sizeable trench across from his property which has become a magnet for rats and people using it as a spot for public urination.
“It’s a filthy rat-infested hole that is now attracting any Tom, Dick and Harry who want to conveniently relieve themselves,” Brian Smith said...
