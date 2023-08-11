Nelson Mandela Bay security operative in hospital after bullet wound to head
Outpouring of support for Tac Net staffer who is in medically induced coma
What seems to be a case of mistaken identity has landed a Nelson Mandela Bay security operative in hospital with a bullet wound to the head after he came under fire in one of Gqeberha’s gang-riddled hotspots on Wednesday night.
Brenden Dillon Camelio, 30, was off duty and driving around with friends when his car was allegedly mistaken for that of a gang affiliate and came under fire...
