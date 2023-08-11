Marching drill squads in line for schools competition
The stands at the Gelvandale Stadium are set to echo with the sounds of hundreds of Gqeberha pupils as they strut their stuff in the eighth edition of the Eastern Cape Schools Marching Drill Competition on Saturday.
The event will see 12 primary and nine high schools in Gqeberha, as well as a school from Cape Town, competing for the title and an opportunity to participate in the Western Cape Marching Drill Competition in October...
