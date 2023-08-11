In the docket which surfaced in the previous trial, Kelly and others at the scene when Meyiwa was fatally shot — including Madlala — are named as the accused.
Judge alarmed at cops failure to test for gunpowder after Meyiwa shooting
Reporter
Image: Thulani Mbele
“Competent police should have taken all the clothes worn by everyone who was present” when Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in the Vosloorus home on October 26 2014.
This is according to Pretoria high court judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who expressed surprise that no gun residue was tested on anyone, nor were their clothes confiscated for testing.
“Competent police should have taken all your clothes. I am surprised because this firearm exploded in a confined space. Common sense tells you that they should have taken all your clothes — all you people who were there — and conducted the same tests on them,” he said.
Mokgoatlheng made the comment amid testimony by Meyiwa's childhood friend and eyewitness to his murder, Tumelo Madlala.
Madlala was present when Meyiwa was shot dead in his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's presence at her mother's home in Vosloorus. Also present were her sister, Zandile, her then-boyfriend, Longwe Twala, the women's mother Ntombi Khumalo and another of Meyiwa's friends, Mthokozisi Thwala.
On Thursday, Madlala wrapped up his cross-examination and evidence after being grilled for several days.
During cross-examination, one of the defence lawyers, Zandile Mshololo, quoted the second controversial docket, pointing out to Madlala that the decision to prosecute depended on the credibility findings by the trial court in the current trial.
In the docket which surfaced in the previous trial, Kelly and others at the scene when Meyiwa was fatally shot — including Madlala — are named as the accused.
The docket was opened in 2019 by two police officers who were part of the initial investigating team.
Madlala, in a black hoodie, smiled and said he could not wait for the docket.
Mshololo zoomed in on Meyiwa's condition on arrival at Botshelong hospital, quoting an assessment done by a nurse.
“At arrival, the victim was not breathing and had no pulse from the car. The pupils were fully dilated and not reacting to light,” read the assessment.
In response, Madlala said he wasn't in a position to notice and was only concerned about trying to get help for Meyiwa.
Madlala said that Kelly was the one in possession of Meyiwa's ID book and said that his phone was probably also with her as she was the only one who felt entitled [to have it].
It is Madlala's testimony that on the night two intruders entered the house, they had done so with the intention of robbing the occupants of “cellphones and money”. However, a tussle ensued, leading to Meyiwa's death.
Madlala identified Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi as one of the intruders who tussled with Meyiwa before a gun went off.
Ntanzi is one of five men charged with Meyiwa's killing.
Madlala told the court that the type of gun he saw being wielded by the dreadlocked man who was first to enter had a “wheel”.
A new witness is expected to take the stand on Friday.
TimesLIVE
