Jacob Zuma released on remission after quick stop at Escourt prison

The department of correctional services has confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma reported to Estcourt prison on Friday and that a "remission process has been effected".
Correctional services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale revealed this decision in a press briefing held with justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola.
Thobakgale addressed reporters from the Estcourt prison.
"As the national commissioner, I have exercised my discretion as the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment in making the decision whether or not to take into account the period served under community corrections by the former president," he said.
Zuma served less than two months of his 15-month sentence handed to him by the ConCourt for contempt of court after he failed to obey its order to abide by the lawful summons of the state capture inquiry.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu/TimesLIVE
In September 2021, Zuma was released on medical parole by former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser.
That decision was set aside as unlawful by the courts. However, the SCA judgment left it in the commissioner’s hands to decide whether he was empowered by law to consider whether the time Zuma has already spent on medical parole can be considered in determining “the remaining period of his incarceration”.
This is a developing story
