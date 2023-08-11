Groomed girls did not even think of turning down sexual approaches, Omotoso trial hears
Young girls who were allegedly sexually assaulted and raped by pastor Timothy Omotoso had been so severely groomed that the thought of saying no did not even cross their minds, the Gqeberha high court heard on Thursday.
Testifying on behalf of the state, Dr Karen Muller of the Child Witness Institute, said interviews with 22 of Omotoso’s alleged victims had indicated that all of them fell into the category of grooming...
