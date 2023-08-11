×

News

Fraud accused Brenda Wardle to approach high court for review

Premium
11 August 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Fraud accused legal expert Brenda Wardle, came out guns blazing on Thursday after her application to the Gqeberha commercial crimes court to have the charges against her withdrawn failed. 

Wardle, 62, who was charged with allegedly defrauding an Eastern Cape family out of more than R500,000 and contravening the attorneys act by allegedly posing as an admitted attorney, will now petition the Makhanda high court to review the magistrate’s decision not to withdraw the charges against her...

