Kariega shot put star eyes 18m throw at world championships
Nelson Mandela Bay shot put history maker Ischke Senekal is gearing up to represent SA at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
The 30-year-old field athlete, a renowned discus thrower, said she had one goal in mind — to hurl the heavy spherical ball over 18m at the championships, which start on August 19...
