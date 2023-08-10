JUST IN | Suspect arrested for Richmond Hill physiotherapist's murder

Gqeberha police have made a breakthrough in the violent murder of a Richmond Hill physiotherapist, arresting a suspect in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the 29-year-old man was arrested in Central, Gqeberha, and detained for the murder of Marolien Schmidt, 40, who was stabbed to death in her Sherlock Street home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Image: FACEBOOK
The suspect is expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner Major General Vuyisile Ncata commended the detectives for the speedy arrest.
"The dedication, commitment and professionalism of these officers undoubtedly contributes to the safety and security of our community. We will be working closely with the NPA to ensure that the suspect is denied bail,’ Ncata said.
