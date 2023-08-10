Dassie middens provide window to the past
NMU research delves into fossilised communal latrines of humble hyrax to reveal eco-context to origin of man
Can dassie middens provide new clues about climate change?
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) Palaeo-ecologist Dr Lynne Quick is investigating the fossilised communal latrines to see what it shows about the past and how to protect nature going forward. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.