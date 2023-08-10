The charred remains discovered along the Coega road last month have been identified as belonging to missing Gqeberha mother Ayanda Emenaha.
Charred body identified as that of missing Gqeberha mother
Image: SIMPHIWE NAMA
The charred remains discovered along the Coega road last month have been identified as belonging to missing Gqeberha mother Ayanda Emenaha.
The 35-year-old disappeared on July 23 after she dropped a friend at home after work.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “Her identity was verified through fingerprints.
“A case of murder is under investigation.”
No arrests have been made.
Emenaha’s brother-in-law, Mthuzmele Rasmeni, previously told The Herald she lived for her children.
“Her three kids, aged two, eight, and 15, are her everything. We can’t imagine our lives without her,” he said.
“She has a deep love for good clothes. You can always pull her through a ring.
“She is loved by all and humble. She would never hurt a fly.”
