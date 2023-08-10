Ahoy to the women of the sea
To commemorate Women’s Day, Transnet roped in its female workforce to berth and sail seven vessels during a 12-hour shift at the busy Port of Port Elizabeth in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday.
Transnet National Ports Authority’s (TNPA) journey of achieving gender diversity in previously male-dominated roles has evolved from a target of having four female harbour masters in 1999 to now being able to operate an all-women shift at its ports in Durban and the Bay...
