Police are hunting for a suspect who killed a woman in her house in the Gqeberha suburb of Richmond Hill in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
In a report on Women's Day, police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident happened in the woman's home in Sherlock Street.
“It is alleged that at about 1.40am, neighbours of the 40-year-old deceased heard her screaming as well as the breaking of glass.
“They immediately responded and found her lying on the floor with stab wounds. She was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
“It was later established that the suspect gained entrance to the property by breaking a side window. It is unclear what was taken during the attack and police are investigating a murder case.
“The identity of the deceased is withheld until a formal identification is held.
“As women nationally celebrate Women’s Day today, Humewood detectives are hunting for the suspect.”
Anyone who can assist or provide any information relating to the murder is urged to contact detective Warrant Officer Chris Kleynhans on 082-650-7564, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
Woman murdered in Richmond Hill on Women’s Day
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
