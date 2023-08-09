Three murdered, house torched in Booysen Park
Manhunt under way for six suspect behind gruesome attack on home
Three bodies burnt beyond recognition were almost all that remained of a house on Roman Close in Booysen Park on Tuesday morning as community members lined the streets, dismayed by the horror that had unfolded inside the property.
This was the scene when Chatty police arrived in the area and a manhunt got under way for the six men allegedly behind the grisly murders...
