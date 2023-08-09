Third Gqeberha smallholding hit by ‘polite’ robbers
A gang of robbers burst into a home on the outskirts of Gqeberha, held up a family at gunpoint and tied them up but somehow still found the time to offer one victim a cigarette and light it for her.
This was how the victims described the bizarre robbery on a smallholding in Greenbushes on Monday night in which the intruders fled with two firearms and thousands of rand worth of electronics equipment...
