Taxi strike flares up in Plettenberg Bay
The Western Cape taxi strike reached far into the Garden Route on Monday night as roads were blockaded between the Qolweni and Kwanokuthula informal settlements in Plettenberg Bay.
The N2 between the two areas was closed off with barricades and burning tyres as people also pelted vehicles that were attempting to pass...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.