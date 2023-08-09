×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Take up your space, NMU engineering dean tells women

By Herald Reporter - 09 August 2023

Her first name might fool you but her credentials and presence as the first woman dean of engineering, the built environment and technology at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) are unmistakable.

Professor Marshall Sheldon is used to people’s surprised expressions when they realise that “Marshall” is a woman, particularly in a field dominated by men...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...

Latest