Take up your space, NMU engineering dean tells women
Her first name might fool you but her credentials and presence as the first woman dean of engineering, the built environment and technology at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) are unmistakable.
Professor Marshall Sheldon is used to people’s surprised expressions when they realise that “Marshall” is a woman, particularly in a field dominated by men...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.