Kareedouw man gets 24-year sentence for raping, impregnating daughter, 12
A Kareedouw man who raped and impregnated his 12-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 24 years behind bars.
The 40-year-old man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to a charge of rape in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday after he was rearrested on June 13 following his release from custody in October 2020...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.