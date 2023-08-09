Juggling a lot of balls and trying not to drop any
Founder of The Re-Trade project, a Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of the Year winner, wife to a dentist, and a mother of three — Maria Grewar somehow juggles it all.
And she is able to focus on the positives as her eldest son enters his sixth year of chemotherapy for an inoperable brain tumour...
