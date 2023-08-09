×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Juggling a lot of balls and trying not to drop any

Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 09 August 2023

Founder of The Re-Trade project, a Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of the Year winner, wife to a dentist, and a mother of three — Maria Grewar somehow juggles it all.

And she is able to focus on the positives as her eldest son enters his sixth year of chemotherapy for an inoperable brain tumour...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...

Latest