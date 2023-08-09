Finding the rainbow at the end of the storm
Diagnosed with breast cancer at 10 weeks pregnant, life knocked Carmen Nefdt to her knees — but she found this to be the perfect position to pray.
With the stresses of raising a three-year-old child and the worries her treatment could have on her unborn baby girl, Nefdt remembers attending her son’s playschool Spring Day event and looking around at all the glowing, expectant mothers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.