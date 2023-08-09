×

Civic organisations, MBDA sign city restoration pact

New initiative to halt heritage destruction and grow tourism in Bay

09 August 2023
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

It’s time to reclaim our city.

That was the rallying cry on Tuesday when three civil society organisations met the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) to sign a landmark memorandum of understanding...

