Canna Emporium rolls over rivals at Plett cannabis festival
Canna Emporium took home the top accolade at the Garden Route’s third annual Canna Cup, which celebrates cannabis culture in SA.
The Knysna-based company scooped the title of the best grower after rolling over the 57 other competitors with the overall best strain — Blue Dream Skittles Cake — to claim the coveted cup...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.