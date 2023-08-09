Blow for Asset Forfeiture Unit in IPTS judgment
The Asset Forfeiture Unit was dealt a heavy blow on Tuesday after the Gqeberha high court discharged a provisional restraint order against properties owned by various entities linked to a host of businesspeople embroiled in a multimillion-rand fraud and racketeering case.
The long-awaited judgment by acting judge Caroline Dreyer came five months after lawyers for David le Roux, his brother Abraham and their businesses and business interests went head to head with the state which wanted the court to grant the order to prevent the sale of properties or shares. ..
