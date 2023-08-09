Alleged child rapist on run after skipping bail
Police in Gqeberha are on the hunt for a Kwazakhele man accused of raping of his own minor daughter in 2020.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the accused was arrested shortly after the incident on February 20 2020, and made several court appearances, but then failed to return to court since being released on bail...
