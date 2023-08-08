×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Dr Nandipha laughs with Thabo Bester in court

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 08 August 2023
Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester in court on August 8 2023.
Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester in court on August 8 2023.
Image: SABC screengrab

Escaped rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana were reunited on Tuesday morning for the first time since their extradition from Tanzania after their arrest.

The two appeared in person in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday morning and spoke to each other intently while sitting next to each other in the dock.

Magudumana was wearing a new hairstyle and Bester was wearing what appears to be a Louis Vuitton shirt.

The two alleged escape masterminds appeared alongside other accused in the matter.

This is not the first time Magudumana and Bester's appearances have drawn attention. Bester has been appearing through video links wearing what appear to be sweaters worth tens of thousands of rand. Magudumana has been seen with elaborate manicures.

The case has been postponed to October 11 for further investigation.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...

Latest