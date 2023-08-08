Two robberies in two days rattle Kariega residents
Kariega police are on the hunt for two robbery gangs after the small town was hit twice on consecutive days last week.
In one incident, a group of armed men stormed a post office, while a Fairbridge Heights family were held at gunpoint in the second...
