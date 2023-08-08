×

Family, friends grieve Rosedale shack fire victims

08 August 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Neighbours came running with buckets of water to douse flames consuming a shack in Rosedale, Kariega, shortly after midnight on Saturday.

However, their efforts were in vain and they heard the victims’ muffled cries inside the burning structure become fainter and eventually go silent...

