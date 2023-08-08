Electrical explosion, outages leave Bethelsdorp residents fearing for safety
Trenches left open, exposing cables, are further cause for alarm, say anxious homeowners
After a weeklong electricity outage affecting Ward 35 in Bethelsdorp, residents were horrified on Saturday when an electrical explosion in another street plunged the area further into darkness.
Making matters worse, open trenches exposing electrical cables have been left unattended, posing a safety hazard for the community...
