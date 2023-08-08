×

News

Electrical explosion, outages leave Bethelsdorp residents fearing for safety

Trenches left open, exposing cables, are further cause for alarm, say anxious homeowners

08 August 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

After a weeklong electricity outage affecting Ward 35 in Bethelsdorp, residents were horrified on Saturday when an electrical explosion in another street plunged the area further into darkness.

Making matters worse, open trenches exposing electrical cables have been left unattended, posing a safety hazard for the community...

Latest