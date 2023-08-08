×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Convicted perlemoen kingpin waits anxiously for outcome of appeal

‘I’m praying for a second chance’

Premium
By Devon Koen and Kathryn Kimberley - 08 August 2023

From running a multimillion-rand empire to walking out of prison without even a pair of shoes to his name, convicted perlemoen kingpin Julian Brown was stripped of everything he had when he was jailed for racketeering.

Now, more than two years after he was thrown a lifeline, with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) granting him leave to appeal against his conviction and sentence, Brown said he was praying for a second chance...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...
Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa

Latest